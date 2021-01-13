Passengers in a bus in Palma, Mallorca

Passengers are being asked to keep quiet.

13-01-2021Archive

The Balearic government has asked passengers on public transport to make their journeys in silence. Not speaking on buses, trains and the Metro is one of the government's public transport recommendations for combating the spread of the virus. Others are paying with the intermodal card or a bank card and planning journeys so as to avoid times when transport is at its busiest.

The maximum capacities are being reduced from Wednesday (January 13). On trains and the Metro, standing can only be in places that are marked for this. For the rush hours, the government will be reinforcing the Palma-Inca train route with an express bus service.

The capacity limits are in addition to measures already adopted, such as the obligatory wearing of masks, social distancing, the use of sanitiser gel, and not eating or drinking.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.