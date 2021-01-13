The Balearic government has asked passengers on public transport to make their journeys in silence. Not speaking on buses, trains and the Metro is one of the government's public transport recommendations for combating the spread of the virus. Others are paying with the intermodal card or a bank card and planning journeys so as to avoid times when transport is at its busiest.

The maximum capacities are being reduced from Wednesday (January 13). On trains and the Metro, standing can only be in places that are marked for this. For the rush hours, the government will be reinforcing the Palma-Inca train route with an express bus service.

The capacity limits are in addition to measures already adopted, such as the obligatory wearing of masks, social distancing, the use of sanitiser gel, and not eating or drinking.