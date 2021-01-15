Tobacconist in Palma.

Tobacconists in Palma.

14-01-2021Jaume Morey

Tobacconists are to be allowed to open seven days a week because they provide an essential basic service, according to the Government.

The latest restrictions appear to have caused a lot of confusion, so much so that it’s been deemed necessary to clarify exactly who people are allowed to mix with, particularly if they're hiking or walking in the countryside.

Sports such as tennis are allowed as long as there is no contact, but two families are not allowed to get together to go for a walk with their children.

Minorca has now been raised to level 4 restrictions after an increase in coronavirus infections.

