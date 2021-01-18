Protestors in Palma.

Protestors in Palma.

12-01-2021Jaume Morey

A mass demonstration against the closure of the Hospitality Sector has been called for Saturday, January 23.

More than 20 Associations and Groups are supporting the protest, which has yet to be approved by the Government Delegation.

The organisers insist that it will go ahead even if they're denied permission and have warned that they'll bring Palma to an entire standstill during Saturday’s demonstration, with some protesters travelling in vehicles and others walking in order to comply with the coronavirus restrictions and maintain social distancing.

Last Tuesday around 4,000 demonstrators joined a protest against the closure of the Hospitality Sector, this time there’s likely to be a lot more than that.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.