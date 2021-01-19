Portaloo in Palma, Mallorca

A portaloo on the Calle Menorca.

19-01-2021

Portable toilets have appeared on some streets in Palma in recent days, the town hall explaining that they are for municipal workers who, since bars were closed last week, have nowhere to go to use a toilet.

There are 26 portaloos in all. They are for workers with the Emaya municipal services agency, for EMT bus drivers, and for ORA inspectors (the blue, pay-for-parking zones). There are thirteen for Emaya, eleven for ORA and two for EMT. The town hall adds that EMT already had fifteen portaloos at the end of routes.

The workers have a key or code in order to enter them.

