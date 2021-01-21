The coronavirus situation in Ibiza has been described as "highly worrisome" by Dr Javier Arranz, Spokesperson for the Regional Committee of Infectious Diseases, after the Ministry of Health confirmed that 402 of the 780 new cases in the Balearic Islands on Wednesday were detected on the White Island.

There are 2,737 active Covid-19 cases in Ibiza and 84 in Formentera with 90 people on Covid wards and 10 in the ICU.

Another 11 coronavirus patients are being cared for at the Nuestra Señora del Rosario Polyclinic in Ibiza and 6 are in the ICU.

46,742 people have contracted the disease and 538 Covid-19 patients have died in the Balearic Islands since the pandemic began.