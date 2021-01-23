74 people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands this month, making it the second highest number of fatalities in a month since the pandemic began and there’s still a week of January left.

The highest monthly death toll was in April when 142 patients died, followed by 65 in September and 58 in October.

On Friday, the total number of fatalities stood at 544.

Mallorca’s accumulated incidence rate has been improving, but case numbers continue to rise in the other Balearic Islands.

Another 567 people were hospitalised on Friday and 123 of them were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit.

691 of 6,482 diagnostic tests performed were confirmed with Covid-19, taking the positivity rate to 10.66%.

The reproduction rate of the virus is 0.80 in Mallorca is 0.80; 1.33 in Minorca; 1.50 in Ibiza and 2.98 in Formentera, according to the latest report from the Epidemiology Service.

Municipalities

No new infections have been reported in the Municipalities of Ariany, Banyalbufar, Deià, Estellencs, Fornalutx or Maria de la Salut in the last week.

32 other Municipalities recorded declining figures compared to the week before.

Since the pandemic began there have been 648,61 coronavirus outbreaks in the Balearic Islands. In the last week there were 300 and just under half of them are still being investigated.

Of nearly 48,000 cases registered in the Islands, 5,348 cases associated with outbreaks have been diagnosed.

An average of 8 cases per outbreak detected were positive and the largest of them was at Bell Entorn Residence in Soller with 94 associated cases.