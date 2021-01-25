It is understood that Grupo Cursach is evaluating the possible sale of the company's hotel complex in Magalluf.

This comprises the BH Mallorca Hotel, the Club B Hotel, the BH Apartments and the Island Beach Club. The total value is said to be 120 million euros. There are 1,050 rooms in all, with BH Mallorca being the jewel in the crown. A four-star establishment, one of its great attractions is The Stage, where leading DJs and other artists have appeared since BH opened in 2015. The site covers what was once Mallorca Rocks.

Grupo Cursach has been affected like all other businesses in the hotel and entertainment sectors. It owns Tito's in Palma, which is on the market for 16.5 million euros.