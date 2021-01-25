Three officials from the courts in Palma will be fined for having been in a bar near to the courts on Friday evening.

At 8.45pm, Palma police were contacted by residents who reported noise coming from inside the bar; the shutter was down. Officers went to the scene and established that there were six people inside, all of whom face sanctions.

As the police were leaving, one of the officials went to his car. He was stopped and given a breathalyser test. He was positive but not to the level that would represent a crime. A copy of the police report has been sent to Palma's senior judge.