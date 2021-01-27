Bars and restaurants are closed due to the Covid-19 restrictions

The current closure of bars, restaurants, gyms and large retail outlets in Mallorca could be extended until February 15, Balearic government sources said today.

The resolution has not yet been formalised but, unless there are any major significant developments and a sharp flattening of the curve of Covid cases, in principle the extension to the ruling introduced on January 13, which will be finalised over the coming days.

The news will not go down well with the businesses which have been ordered to close or operate minimum services.

Today, the Mallorcan hostelry sector took its complaints to Madrid where it repeated its call for the Balearic President, Francina Armengol, to resign over her handling of the pandemic.

The far right party VOX has called for a national demonstration by the hostelry sector.

