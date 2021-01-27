16 people have been fined a total of 57,000 euros in connection last Friday's demonstration in Palma.

It was authorised to go ahead providing all participants stayed inside their vehicles and those who ignored that instruction are now paying the price.

According to figures from the National Police there were at least 850 vehicles at the event and another 1,000 on foot protesting against the closure of the Hospitality Industry.

One person has been sanctioned 15,600 euros for a serious infraction for allegedly causing disorder on roads and public spaces and disturbing public safety and another 600 euros for a minor infraction for allegedly failing to comply with the itinerary of the demonstration.

Six people, including one minor, have been sanctioned for a minor infraction for failing to comply with pedestrian traffic restrictions or the itinerary of the demonstration and fined 600 euros each.

A protester is facing three disciplinary proceedings amounting to 16,200 euros, on for a serious infractions for allegedly causing disorder in roads and public spaces and two minor infractions for allegedly disrespecting police and breaching pedestrian traffic restrictions on the route.

Another protestor is facing two disciplinary proceedings amounting to 15,600 euros for a serious infraction for allegedly disobeying or resisting Officers and a minor infraction for non-compliance with pedestrian traffic restrictions on the route.

Seven more protesters were sanctioned for a minor infraction of violating pedestrian traffic restrictions on the route and face fines of 600 euros each.

Three of the seven were sanctioned for a second minor infraction for disrespecting Officers which carries a fine of 600 euros each

Several other people were sanctioned for not wearing a face mask and the National Police say more people may be identified and sanctioned.