The restrictions for shopping centres, gyms and bars and cafes are being extended for another 15 days.

The Government reportedly advised the Official College of Licensing in Physical Education & Sports and the Associació d'empresaris d'instalacions esportives of their decision on Wednesday and will meet with the other affected Sectors on Thursday.

The measures will be maintained at least until February 15 in a bid to stem coronavirus infections. The Balearic Islands had an incidence rate of 624 cases per 100,000 inhabitants before the current restrictions began on January 11 and it’s now dropped to 414 cases.

The employers of the affected Sectors had already taken it for granted that the measures would be extended.

The President of the Association of Businessmen of Sports Facilities of the Balearic Islands, Naty Company claims gyms have lost a significant amount of money because of the coronavirus measures.

CAEB President, Alfonso Robledo, and Pimem President, Eugenia Cusí have both complained that the amount of aid being offered is woefully inadequate.

The President of the Government, Francina Armengol has stressed that the de-escalation process has to be cautious.

“Covid mutates and attacks with increasing speed and ferocity, demanding more prudence,” she said. “Everytime we have tried to accelerate the de-escalation the virus has hit us hard. It cannot happen again. We have to slow down because otherwise the effect is counterproductive.”