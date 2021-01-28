Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez said on Thursday that lower cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases in Mallorca "makes us believe that Mallorca is beginning to bend the curve of the third wave".

Spokesperson for the regional infectious diseases committee, Javier Arranz, observed that the incidence rate in Mallorca is "the best figure for a long time". Down to 379 per 100,000 (the 14-day cumulative incidence), Arranz nevertheless cautioned that we cannot say "how good" the figure is, as not all of Mallorca is in decline. There is a "significant slowdown", with half of the island's health areas in a situation of "negative increase" while some others are registering small increases. Ideally, all the health areas should be showing negative increments and they need to in order that the overall cumulative incidence can be reduced to 100 cases per 100,000.

Gómez contrasted Mallorca's situation with that of the other islands. In Minorca there is a "certain stabilisation", with the incidence rate having been below 500 for some days. In Ibiza and Formentera, however, the figures are still "worrying" - more than 2,000 and 1,000 respectively.

The minister noted that the average cumulative incidence for Spain as a whole is 900 cases per 100,000. The Balearics are below the average and among the regions with the lowest incidence rates, when "a few weeks ago" the rate was among the highest.