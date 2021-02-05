The Consell de Mallorca is launching tourism promotional campaign in Europe with a star-studded video which will be broadcast on Netflix, Amazon Prime and other networks.

The 100 minute long feature film consists of 12 shorts and the production will be put out to tender this month.

“Spanish Tourism is our first objective and the audiovisual promotion of the Island is expected to begin in May, at the same time as opportunities arise in the main European emitting markets,” said Insular Tourism Councillor, Andreu Serra.

The production has an initial budget of 300,000 euros and the plan is to hire famous actors and a prestigious Director for the project and include cameos of celebrities who choose to spend their holidays on the Island.

“The final cost will depend on how the film project evolves, but we want it to be a quality product to ensure international projection,” stressed Councillor Serra.

The promotional video will highlight the best that Mallorca has to offer and a trailer will be released in March to capture the attention of broadcast markets and Tour Operators.

Councillor Serra is also planning to present the finished project at the Cannes Film Festival, Venice Film Festival and Bernilale Film Festival.

"We don’t want to just make a simple advertisement, we want to make a film that will be shown at film festivals and online and for it to have an effective return that will benefit the entire Tourism Industry in Mallorca," he says. “The title has yet to be defined but the name and brand of Mallorca will appear."

Councillor Serra also pointed out that there’s maximum interest in this project from all parties involved, including Tour Operators, and says the ideas, the message they want to deliver via the shorts and the handling of recruitment development will all be discussed at the next Advisory Board of the Fundació Mallorca Turisme.

A lot of money is being invested in the project to ensure maximimum impact and effectiveness in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Scandinavia and other European markets.

The film will also be promoted at the International Tourism Fair, FITUR in Madrid in May.

“We have a great opportunity to place Mallorca in all emitting markets when health conditions allow," says Councillor Serra, who stressed that marketing Mallorca as a safe and sustainable destination is a priority.