01-12-2019L. BECERRA

Some of the big stores in central Palma could re-open this weekend as the Balearic government starts easing some of the restrictions, according to reports this morning.

It is reported that big retailers in central Palma, (El Corte Ingles C&A etc) may be given the green light to re-open, with some restrictions, by the Balearic government at a meeting which will take place on Friday.

However, there will be no Valentine joy for bars and restaurants with speculation pointing to closure for another two weeks.

While the number of cases continues to fall the Balearic government wants to stop mass gatherings. The key is the face mask. It is obligatory to wear a face covering in shops but in bars and restaurants this can´t be the case for obvious reasons.

