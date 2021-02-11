Sales in Mallorca

The sales period has obviously been affected by the closure.

11-02-2021

It is understood that the government's relaxation of restrictions as they apply to retail will mean that from this coming Monday (February 15), large stores and shopping centres in Mallorca will be able to open at 30% capacity, Monday to Friday. Car park capacities will be 50%.

This measure has yet to be made official, but is expected to be at Friday's cabinet meeting. Ministers have today been meeting union and business representatives to discuss the measure.

Bars and restaurants, as previously reported, will remain closed for at least another fortnight. Shops, with the exception of essential ones, have to close at 8pm.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.