It is understood that the government's relaxation of restrictions as they apply to retail will mean that from this coming Monday (February 15), large stores and shopping centres in Mallorca will be able to open at 30% capacity, Monday to Friday. Car park capacities will be 50%.

This measure has yet to be made official, but is expected to be at Friday's cabinet meeting. Ministers have today been meeting union and business representatives to discuss the measure.

Bars and restaurants, as previously reported, will remain closed for at least another fortnight. Shops, with the exception of essential ones, have to close at 8pm.