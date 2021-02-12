The SOS Turismo initiative is being launched on the Passeig Marítim in Cala Millor today, with the aim of making the Administration aware that tourism must be reactivated to save the economy and employment in Mallorca.

Digital printing and labelling companies have been saturated with orders for posters and tarpaulins with the SOS Turismo logo from around 600 hoteliers, taxi drivers, transporters, nightlife entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, traders and other business owners in the Tourism Sector.

There is huge support for the campaign, particularly from the Hotel Sector, Catering, Trade and Transport and huge banners are expected to appear on hundreds of hotels, buildings and shops and in busy traffic areas in Palma and the rest of the Island.

“The aim is to achieve the greatest media impact and maximum visibility at local and state level with the purpose of making the Balearic Government and the Central Government more aware of what’s happening in the Balearics and what can to happen if we don’t have tourist season,” said the promoters. "We hope that more groups and residents will join us to express their dissatisfaction and promote all kinds of actions.”

German and British Tour Operators have taken to social media to support the SOS Tursimo initiative in Mallorca, pointing out that the vaccination process must be reactivated on the island in order to have a summer season.

“The Tourism Sector is in a critical situation and it is necessary to give firm answers, hence both the FEHM and the Hotel Chains Association agree with the objectives and demands of this initiative, in order to reactivate tourist activity,” said the Mallorca Hotel Business Federation.