The German group TUI has filed an Employment Regulation File or ERE which will affect a number of staff at holiday resorts in Spain and 20% of its workforce the Balearic Islands.

“On February 10, TUI initiated the legally established formal procedure to carry out an ERE, which will affect a maximum of 180 a total staff of approximately 1,300 positions in Spain. TUI has contacted all stakeholders,” said a Company Spokesperson. “Throughout the process, compliance with the laws will be ensured and all the interests at stake will be respected. For legal reasons we cannot provide further details at this time."

TUI Group suffered losses of 802.9 million in the first quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal year, which is six times more than for the same period last year when it lost 128.6 million euros.

One of TUI’s man headquarters in Spain is in Parc Bit in Palma, which deals with aircraft volume, passenger traffic and reservations.

The coronavirus travel restrictions and uncertainty over the evolution of the virus have had a huge impact on the company, which is reliant on vaccines and reliable rapid tests for countries to reopen borders and relaunch business.

A negotiation process has been opened to reach agreements with the workers and TUI says its confident that it can return to normal service as soon as tourism is reactivated in all markets.