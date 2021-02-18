On Thursday, some 200 people took part in an SOS Turismo protest walk in Colonia Sant Jordi.

The march went to Es Dolç beach, where the president of the local hoteliers association, Gori Bonet, explained that the action had been decided on a few days ago in order to present the joint demands of SOS Turismo in Ses Salines. "We have been surprised by how many people have given support in publicising the bad situation." He added that further protest actions are planned for the coming weeks in order to "highlight the crisis" that the tourism sector is experiencing.

Bonet added that the priorities are health, an urgent rescue plan and messages to foreign tourism markets that generate confidence and promote the Balearics as a safe destination. The campaign will continue until the requests are heard and there are "fast and effective" means for meeting the objectives.