21-02-2021E. Queirolo

There was genuine sadness in Palma when Bar Cristal closed down. It's been operating as es Rebost for the last two years, but Bar Cristal could reopen next month in Palma.

The Bar Cristal name is already on the windows and awnings and Patricia Fernández, who’s in charge of this historic restaurant on the corner of Plaza de España, says the opening date depends on the Government.

If catering companies are allowed to open on March 2, we will raise the shutters and open up the terrace,” she says. “We are very happy and very excited.”

The Bar Cristal name was inscribed on the windows in mid-January and Patricia says it was very disappointing not to be able to open then.

"We thought that we would be able to open, but then the ban was imposed,” she says. “We will put up the sign next week and everyone is so delighted that we're back; people keep stopping to ask when Bar Crystal is reopening.

The new Cristal will serve the classic coffees and llonguets it's famous for, but there will be other things on the menu too.

"We are preparing something new,” says Patricia, but I can't say what it is at the moment because it's not ready yet.”

