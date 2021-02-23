Explosion in Algaida, Mallorca

Emergency services all at the scene.

23-02-2021Es Saig

At least two people have been injured as the result of an explosion at a laundry in Algaida.

A gas leak is believed to have been responsible for the explosion. The two injured people are both women, one of whom was in a car that was passing by the laundry at the time of the explosion. Her car was totally destroyed. Windows in neighbouring buildings were shattered by the blast that could be heard all across Algaida.

The street has been closed and residents have been evacuated as a precaution. Firefighters, ambulances, Guardia Civil and Algaida police are all at the scene.

