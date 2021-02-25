Rubbish containers set ablaze in Palma, Mallorca

The aftermath of the blaze.

24-02-2021Policia Nacional

A 52-year-old man has been arrested by the National Police, suspected of having been responsible for setting fire to two rubbish containers on the Avenida Joan Miró in Palma.

The police received a call at around 1am on Tuesday to say that the containers were ablaze. When officers arrived, several people were moving motorcycles that might have been affected. Witness statements were taken, and evidence pointed to an individual who had been at the scene when the fires were being put out.

He was later arrested on a charge of arson. Police say that he has a record for a variety of offences.

