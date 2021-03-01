Vaccination in Mallorca's care homes

Vaccination in care homes started on December 27.

01-03-2021MDB

Balearic health minister Patricia Gòmez tweeted on Monday to say that "today is an important day": no new coronavirus infections had been registered in care homes for the past 24 hours.

Vaccination in care homes started on December 27, and Monday's figure of zero new cases was the first time there hadn't been any since the programme started. Ninety per cent of residents and 85% staff have received two doses.

The number of cases in care homes has been steadily decreasing; just two new cases were reported on Sunday. Since the start of the pandemic, 259 care home residents have died from Covid.

