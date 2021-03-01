Intensive care, Mallorca

February was the second worst month for Covid deaths in Spain.

01-03-2021Miquel À. Cañellas

In February, there were 126 deaths from Covid in the Balearics. This was the same number as in January, but as February is a shorter month, the number of deaths was in effect the second highest for a month.

The situation in the Balearics mirrors what has happened in the whole of Spain. The number of deaths in February was the second highest - 10,823. In April last year there were 15,672. In the Balearics there were 142 deaths in April 2020.

Health experts point to a domino effect that occurs with waves of an epidemic. Infections grow and hospital admissions rise. More people are admitted to intensive care and, ultimately, the number of deaths increases.

Over the final seven days of February there were 39 deaths in the Balearics.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.