SMAP, the Palma municipal agency that operates underground car parks, has been broadening its offer of special rates for overnight parking and for Sundays and public holidays. For 30 euros a month, this allows parking between 6pm and 10am from Monday and Saturday and 24-hour parking on Sundays/holidays.

This tariff already applied to the Via Roma and Parc de sa Riera car parks and was extended last September to Plaça Major, Santa Pagesa, Comte d'Empúries, Comtat del Rosselló and Parc de la Mar.

The town hall says that this overnight rate has the benefit of offering an economic price for those who need to travel in the morning and need a parking space for the night. At 30 euros per month, it differs to monthly rates for 24-hour parking that range from 50 euros (El Terreno, Parc de sa Riera) to 160 euros (Plaça Major). Demand for the 30 euros tariff is highest for the Via Roma car park, given its proximity to the old centre of the city.

Mobility councillor Francesc Dalmau says that these more economic rates offer a good alternative in situations where cars can't be parked because bars and restaurants have created terraces on roads in parking spaces.

For 24-hour parking rates, there are waiting lists. The Santa Pagesa car park has 707 people on the list; Carrer Manacor 661; Sa Riera 338; and Marquès de la Sènia 209. For the overnight rate, only the Manacor park has a waiting list - seven people.

The SMAP website - www.mobipalma.mobi - has more information.