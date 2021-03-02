Germans staying at home.

The German government is urging its citizens not to travel over Easter in a major blow for the Mallorcan tourist industry. It is now highly unlikely that tourists from Mallorca´s two principal markets (Germany and Britain) will be heading to our shores sooner rather than later.

Germany plans to extend its coronavirus lockdown until March 28 while easing some restrictions from next week, a draft document to be discussed by Chancellor Angela Merkel and federal state leaders showed on Tuesday.

With Easter approaching, the draft agreement also appeals to Germans to avoid domestic and foreign travel, adding, however, that limited visits to relatives will be allowed over the festive days.

