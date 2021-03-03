In accordance with the Balearic government's latest Covid regulations, Palma town hall has confirmed that there can be no more than three people to a swimming pool lane and that there is no time limit on swimming. People over the age of 65 and with reduced mobility will have preference for the 8am to 10am time slot. Changing room capacity is limited to 30%, and this capacity also applies to gyms' bodybuilding areas. Users must wear masks and maintain a distance of three metres. Courses and directed activities at sports centres will not restart for now. Pools' opening hours vary, but generally speaking are the normal hours.

For EMT buses, capacity will increase from 50% to 66% on Wednesday. From Tuesday, bars and restaurants can re-establish terraces in parking spaces in front of their establishments.

The town hall will progressively restart activities in libraries and museums with a capacity of 50%. Until now, activities were confined to municipal theatres.