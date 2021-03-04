There has been a surge in bookings to Spain and Mallorca after the Spanish government said it was planning to introduce "green air corridors" for Britons.

Under new rules set out by Spain's central government, the Balearic and Canary Islands will allow travellers to enter the islands without a PCR test on arrival, provided their arrival country has fewer than 50 Covid cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous 14 days.

Arrivals from countries with 50 Covid cases or more will need to show a negative test certificate obtained no more than 48 hours before the flight.

The new rules will mean all holidaymakers leaving the Spanish islands will also have to take a test 48 hours prior to the return flight. The test will be carried out in approved centres. If the test is positive, travellers will not be allowed to fly and will have to quarantine in the destination with costs and accommodation covered by the islands.