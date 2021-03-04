We need to save tourism this summer

04-03-2021Twitter: @GabrielEscarrer

The Chief Executive of the Palma-based Melia Hotel Group, Gabriel Escarrer, said that the vaccination programme in Spain was too slow and after two months of vaccinations only 2.5 percent of the population has had the jab.

Escarrer said that Spain needed to step-up its vaccination programme to kick-start the travel industry.

He has previously said that Spain could not afford another season without tourists. The Balearic government has promised to increase the vaccination programme.

