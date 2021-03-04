The British strain of coronavirus has now been detected in 70% of cases in Mallorca and 50% in Ibiza.

The issue of the new strains was at the top of the agenda at the Inter-territorial Council meeting on Thursday.

The new variants are not spreading equally in the Islands and the British strain is the most contagious and the Ministry of Health fears it will generate an increase in infections during the de-escalation process.

Despite an improvement in the health indicators, Minister Gómez insists that the population must be prudent, especially if they're taking part in activities where a mask is not being worn.

"We all want to get back to normal, but there are no easy solutions to such difficult problems and this is a very key moment,” she said.

The Balearic Islands have the second lowest accumulated incidence rate in the country with 68 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days and the second lowest number of fatalities.

“There has been a considerable decline in infections in the Balearic Islands and a significant drop in Ibiza,” she said. “The vaccination plan is progressing at a good pace and the decrease in Covid cases has allowed Balearic hospitals to resume normal activity.