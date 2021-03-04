Ready to travel.

Spain and Greece look set to strike a holiday deal with Britain even without vaccine passports, according to press reports today.

According to the Daily Express "amid uncertainty over the European Union´s failing vaccine strategy, Spain and Greece have made it clear they want to do a deal direct with the UK. Spain's tourism minister Fernando Valdes has said the country is considering opening a "green corridor" for vaccinated Britons.

His Greek counterpart, Haris Theoharis, also confirmed that UK holidaymakers will be welcomed with or without a Europe-wide vaccine passport. Mr Valdes said: "Right now we have discussions with our colleagues in the UK.

The announcement is fantastic news for the Mallorcan tourist industry. If all goes according to plan British tourists should be able to start travelling after May 17.

