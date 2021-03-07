The Pimem federation of small to medium-sized businesses wants bars and restaurants in Mallorca to be allowed to have customers inside their premises from Monday week (March 15). There are to be discussions with the government this week on capacity for interiors.

The president of Pimem, Jordi Mora, says that hospitality is a strategic sector in terms of both employment and the general economy. The dynamics "affect different suppliers, hence a scheduled, safe and fast reopening is urgent".

Mora stresses that the overwhelming majority of bars and restaurants have stuck to the rules and is asking them to go a step further in enforcing these rules. Everyone, and this includes customers, must be "responsible for their actions". "We need to reach the main tourism season with the lowest possible number of infections and to project an image of a responsible and safe destination."

He notes that CO2 meters are mandatory and that purifiers are optional. The federation believes that it is "very important" that owners and managers meet minimum requirements in order to be able to provide service with "maximum safety". Areas which are well ventilated are those which can do without purifiers.

A survey by the restaurants association within Pimem has found that 85% of terraces have reopened. Of these, 41% have not had significant sales, 35% have had average sales and 24% good sales. The president of the association, Eugenia Cusi, says that these figures indicate why more speed and determination are needed in opening interiors with the necessary safety and controls.

Cusi hopes that the Balearics can leave behind the state of alarm as soon as possible. "The figures for the islands are much better than in other regions, and it is necessary to convey an image of safety."