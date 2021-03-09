Bars and restaurants will be heavily monitored from Monday when their interior spaces are allowed to reopen, according to Government Spokesperson, Iago Negueruela.

Capacity inside establishments will be limited to 30% of the total allowed and interior spaces must close at 17:00.

The opening of interior spaces has raised hopes that capacity on terraces may be increased and a later closing time allowed, but we'll have to wait until Friday for the Government's decision.

Drastic change

The risk of contagion in the Balearic Islands is now low-medium and Mallorca’s accumulated incidence rate on Monday was 55 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

That big improvement in the epidemiological situation means big stores and shopping centres could be allowed to open at weekends from next week.

The President of the Balearic Government, Francina Armengol has said that de-escalation talks will be held with employers, unions and health advisers. She insisted that relaxing the restrictions will be a slow process and warned that if there's any increase in infections the restrictions will be tightened again.

President Armengol warned that breaking the rules is unacceptable and announced that a meeting will be held with various catering associations to demand compliance with the restrictions in the wake of a wave of sanctions last weekend.

Whilst acknowledging that the health situation is improving in all of the Balearic Islands, she warned that an upward trend is being detected in a number of countries.

Iago Negueruela also warned that the Government will be extremely vigilant from Monday, to make sure bars and restaurants are following the regulations and hinted that action may be taken in areas with a high concentration of bars.

Responsibility

"Being allowed to be at the bar until 5 o’clock in the afternoon doesn’t mean being there from 10 o’clock in the morning,” said Negueruela. "The Government is analysing where the main bar and restaurant infractions took place last weekend and will remind owners that they are required to comply with the Covid restrictions.

He also underlined the fact that the de-escalation process will be slow to avoid an upswing in the so-called British strain of coronavirus which accounts for 70% of infections.

Negueruela added that the increase in vaccinations will aid mobility, but would not be drawn on the possibility of opening certain economic activities such as nightlife to people who’ve been vaccinated.