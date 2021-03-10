Spain has extended travel restrictions from the United Kingdom, Brazil and South Africa until 6pm on March 30.

The government to keep the measures in place on air and sea arrivals from Britain, as well as on flights from Brazil and South Africa, due to concerns about coronavirus strains first detected in those countries.

At a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, government spokesperson María Jesús Montero said that the only goal of this measure is to extend the restrictions for two more weeks in a bid to contain transmission of the new variants.