Balearic President Francina Armengol during the press conference.

10-03-2021Miguel Canellas

The President of the Balearic government, Francina Armengol, came out fighting this morning firing a shot across the bows of Greece which is looking to steal a holiday march on the island.

"We will be the top holiday destination in the Mediterranean over the coming months," she said. Greece is preparing to welcome tourists from May 1 and is also looking to take a sizeable share of the British market.

"We have the lowest infection rate in the Mediterranean," she said this morning, underlining that the islands were a safe and secure holiday destination.

More to follow

