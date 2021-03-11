Ryanair aircraft flying to Ibiza

Ryanair aircraft flying to Ibiza.

11-03-2021Archives

Ryanair has launched a coronavirus “travel wallet” into which passengers can upload documents showing they have had a vaccination or negative test result.

The airline which has hundreds of flights to the island during the summer is one of a number of organisations that has been developing an app of this sort in order to enable people to travel more freely when restrictions are lifted.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary revealed to MPs last week that the airline was building its own “travel wallet” due to fears over delays in getting an international solution approved.

