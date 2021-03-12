While the Balearics have one of the lowest numbers of deaths from Covid among the regions of Spain, there has been an almost eleven per cent rise in the expected number of deaths. Since this time last year, there have been 17,051 deaths in all - 10.89% more.

Spain's daily mortality monitoring system (MoMo) draws on data from civil and notary registries in the regions and provincial capitals. Estimates of expected mortality, based on historical averages since January 2008, suggest that there should have been 15,376 deaths in the Balearics between the end of February 2020 and start of March 2021. There have, therefore, been 1,675 excess deaths; these are over two times more than confirmed deaths from Covid - currently 735.

Of peaks in the number of excess deaths, the MoMo system reveals that between March and April last year there was a total of 307 deaths in the Balearics. These represented an excess of almost 30%. Of these deaths, 171 were men, who were mostly aged over 74.

According to recent figures, Cantabria has the lowest number of deaths - 528. The north African cities of Ceuta and Melilla have much lower numbers - 86 and 74 respectively. Between Cantabria and the Balearics are La Rioja and the Canaries.