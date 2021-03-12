Holiday season set to start.

Mallorca was given a major lift this morning with the announcement that the island was no longer "a risk zone" for German tourists.

The drop in the number of Covid cases across the Balearics led to the announcement this morning which means that German tourists could soon be heading to our shores.

"From this Sunday the islands are considered a safe destination again for the Germans," said a travel source this morning.

British tourists will be unable to travel to the islands until at least May 17.

Lisa / Hace about 2 hours

So only 2.57 per cent of the population vaccinated and new restrictions for residents over Easter, but hey ho tourists can arrive from Germany.

Insanity.

