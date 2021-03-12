During a virtual press conference on Friday for the Berlin ITB fair, the Council of Mallorca, the Mallorca Hoteliers Federation and Palma 365 highlighted aspects that make Mallorca a safe destination for tourists.

Andreu Serra, councillor for tourism at the Council of Mallorca, stressed the public-private collaboration that has existed from the outset in preparing Mallorca as a destination for the post-Covid era. "We are perfectly ready to start the season," he said, outlining key aspects of the island's strategy - quality over quantity, tourism intelligence and sustainability.

Maria Frontera, president of the hoteliers federation, said that the pandemic has accentuated progress in promoting more responsible and sustainable tourism. This was the case before Covid, but the federation's members - there are some 840 hotels with 200,000 places - have now implemented further changes. "New technologies, innovation and digitalisation are making Mallorca a more sustainable destination." There has been, she added, investment of 2,000 million euros over the past seven years, and this means that the majority of the island's hotels are in the highest categories.

Frontera highlighted the island's cycling and hiking routes, especially those in the Tramuntana, with the "outstanding mix of mountain and sea". She drew attention to the development of boutique hotels, agrotourism and hotels that specialise in sport and also to protocols for dealing with the pandemic. Much experience in this regard was gained when launching the tourist pilot plan last June.

The hoteliers president concluded by saying that "Mallorca is a jewel to discover, it is more beautiful than ever, and it is waiting for you". "See you soon, we need you."