Switzerland has removed Spain from its list of risk countries for Covid-19 now that the epidemiological situation has improved, so travellers from Spain will not have to quarantine on arrival.

Portugal has also been removed from the list, but passengers from Spain and Portugal will still have to present a negative PCR test if they arrive by air. Travellers won’t have to prove they’re negative if they arrive in Switzerland by road or train.

Countries with an incidence rate of 60 per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days or higher are included on Switzerlands risk list.

Anyone from a risk country who fails to comply with the quarantine rules in Switzerland can be fined up to 4,600 euros.