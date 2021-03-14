Police at the scene of an illegal party in Mallorca

Police and Guardia Civil waited for the people to leave.

14-03-2021Policia Local de Alcudia

Following calls from neighbours on Sunday morning, Alcudia police and the Guardia Civil went to a villa where some twenty people were attending an illegal party.

The organiser of the party at the property on the old road between Alcudia and Pollensa refused to come out when asked to provide identity. As there was no court order to allow entrance to a private property, officers waited outside, blocking the exit.

Gradually, all those attending came out and their identities were recorded. Some drivers chose to leave by taxi, rather than be given tests for alcohol and drugs. They all face fines, with the harshest being for the organiser of the illegal party.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.