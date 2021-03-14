Following calls from neighbours on Sunday morning, Alcudia police and the Guardia Civil went to a villa where some twenty people were attending an illegal party.

The organiser of the party at the property on the old road between Alcudia and Pollensa refused to come out when asked to provide identity. As there was no court order to allow entrance to a private property, officers waited outside, blocking the exit.

Gradually, all those attending came out and their identities were recorded. Some drivers chose to leave by taxi, rather than be given tests for alcohol and drugs. They all face fines, with the harshest being for the organiser of the illegal party.