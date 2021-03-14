According to Lufthansa, flights by its low-cost Eurowings carrier to Mallorca for Easter and April sold out within hours of going on sale after the German government revised its travel advice on Friday. Travellers returning from Mallorca to Germany will no longer have to quarantine, the island having been classified as low risk on account of a 14-day incidence of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 having dipped below 50.

Eurowings, it is understood, will be adding some 300 more flights for the Easter period. Bookings are said to have risen across the country, with reservations mainly being made for flights from Cologne-Bonn, Hamburg and Stuttgart. German travellers will still need to present a negative PCR test within 72 hours on arrival in Mallorca.

Sunday was the first day that the quarantine-on-return requirement no longer applied. Responding to this, Tui announced last week that it was bringing forward its schedule for flights to Mallorca from March 27 to March 21. In Playa de Palma, one of the principal destinations in Mallorca for German tourists, it is reported that up to 4,000 hotel beds will be available for Easter.