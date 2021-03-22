German tourists arriving in Mallorca

22-03-2021Teresa Ayuga

Speaking on Monday during a visit to a school in Marratxi, President Armengol recognised that Easter poses a risk and that the government is therefore "working on reducing everyone's mobility".

Asked about any decision that the German government may make regarding tourism, the president stressed that "the Balearic Islands do not have responsibilities for international mobility".

Earlier, the leader of the Partido Popular opposition, Biel Company, attacked the "constant contradictions" of President Armengol regarding tourism. The president has been proposing a "slow de-escalation and a sacrifice of Easter", but then she "invited all Germans" to visit the islands.

Company noted that the Balearics have the least number of immunised people in Spain and the least number among destinations in the Mediterranean. Moreover, Germany has "a worse cumulative incidence than the islands".

Given these facts, "we must ask ourselves if we are prepared from an immunological point of view". As for the vaccination programme, "looking at the data, this has nothing to do with being massive".

