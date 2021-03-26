Passenger at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport, Mallorca

People are booking to travel between the islands anyway.

26-03-2021Teresa Ayuga

The Balearic government is recommending that residents do not travel between the islands this Easter except for essential reasons. The government is also advising that people have antigen tests on their return - the health service will be offering these free of charge to residents.

According to a list on the Official Bulletin, essential reasons are:

- Health appointments
- Work, professional and business activities
- Schooling, including nursery schools
- Return to the habitual place of residence
- Care of the elderly, minors, people with dependencies or disabilities, and those who are particularly vulnerable
- Visits to banks and financial services and insurance offices
- Required or urgent appearance before public, judicial or notarial bodies
- Renewals of permits and official documentation as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed
- To take exams or official tests that cannot be postponed
- Force majeure or a situation of necessity
- Activities of a comparable nature; federated sports events are classified as being of a comparable nature.

Despite this, travel agencies and online agencies are reporting strong demand for inter-island trips. This followed the government's decision not to have perimeter closure of the individual islands and therefore allow travel between the islands.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.