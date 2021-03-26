The Balearic government is recommending that residents do not travel between the islands this Easter except for essential reasons. The government is also advising that people have antigen tests on their return - the health service will be offering these free of charge to residents.

According to a list on the Official Bulletin, essential reasons are:

- Health appointments

- Work, professional and business activities

- Schooling, including nursery schools

- Return to the habitual place of residence

- Care of the elderly, minors, people with dependencies or disabilities, and those who are particularly vulnerable

- Visits to banks and financial services and insurance offices

- Required or urgent appearance before public, judicial or notarial bodies

- Renewals of permits and official documentation as well as other administrative procedures that cannot be postponed

- To take exams or official tests that cannot be postponed

- Force majeure or a situation of necessity

- Activities of a comparable nature; federated sports events are classified as being of a comparable nature.

Despite this, travel agencies and online agencies are reporting strong demand for inter-island trips. This followed the government's decision not to have perimeter closure of the individual islands and therefore allow travel between the islands.