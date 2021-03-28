The superyacht Nautilus is in Mallorca for the first time. Owned by Thierry Stern, the president of Swiss watchmaking company, Patek Philippe, the yacht arrived at the Club de Mar in Palma on Saturday, having come from the Côte d'Azur.

The 73-metre yacht was built in Italy in 2014 by Picchiotti, part of the Perini Navi group. Valued at 90 million dollars, the yacht previously belonged to Robert Stiller, owner of Green Mountain Coffee. It was then known as Grace E.

Its facilities include spa, sauna, hydrotherapy, beach club and garage for smaller boats and water sports vessels. Twelve guests can be accommodated, and there is a crew of twenty.

The name Nautilus refers to one of Patek Philippe's oldest brands. The original watch dates from 1839, and it was acquired by the Stern family in 1932.