Member of the Mallorca Fire Brigade at incident in Formentor.

A member of the fire brigade at the scene.

31-03-2021

Emergency teams from the Guardia Civil and the Mallorca Fire Brigade based in Alcudia and Inca have recovered the body of a 56-year-old British man from rocks below the Es Colomer mirador in Formentor.

The emergency services were notified at around five minutes to three on Wednesday that a man had fallen from the viewpoint. Witnesses suggest that the man, who lived in Pollensa, had climbed onto the railing and thrown himself off. He fell at least fifty metres onto rocks.

