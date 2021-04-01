On Thursday, 54 flights from German airports to Palma's Son Sant Joan are scheduled. These are just over half the total number of arriving flights - there are 102 in all.

The flights, operated by several airlines, are from airports across Germany - Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Leipzig, Munich and elsewhere. Palma has 107 flights scheduled to depart on Thursday, and 56 of these are to German airports.

While German tourists continue to arrive in Mallorca, data from Palma-based TravelgateX suggest that there have been cancellations. Since Tuesday, travellers arriving back in Germany have to present a negative PCR test. Between March 31 and April 6, according to TravelgateX, 32% of arrivals in Mallorca have been cancelled.

Without quoting figures, Tui have said that bookings for Mallorca are still being made but that these are not at the same high level as they were immediately after the German government lifted its advice against travel to Mallorca and the Balearics in mid-March.