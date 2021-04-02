Foreign destinations will be ranked under a traffic light system in the UK, with fewer restrictions tied to the places boasting the lowest coronavirus rates and high vaccination take-up, it has been reported.

Countries will be graded either green, amber or red, according to how well they are coping with the pandemic, it was claimed.

Hesitancy towards the vaccine across parts of mainland Europe may mean that favoured continental destinations among British holidaymakers are deemed more high-risk than the likes of the US and Israel, where vaccination rates are good.

Overseas holidays are currently banned due to the UK's coronavirus lockdown measures, but Boris Johnson plans to make an announcement on Easter Monday about lifting restrictions in England.

The Times reported that travel to and from so-called red-list countries will be banned while green-listed countries would be exempt from quarantine measures.