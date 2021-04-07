Fears over the cost of a summer holiday.

07-04-2021ENRIQUE CALVO

First uncertainty and now cost. Mallorca-lovers are having a real battle to get to their favourite holiday island this summer with Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging Britons not to book their summer holidays and now new research has shown that Covid testing could add another 330 pounds per person to the price of a holiday.

According to consumer group Which? you may need four tests to take a holiday in Spain costing an estimated 330 pounds.

The British travel industry has slammed the prices and has urged the government to find cheaper alternatives.

Johnson has said that he hopes that foreign travel will re-start on May 17.

