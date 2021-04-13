Travel giants Tui and easyJet holidays have confirmed they have no plans to push back their restart dates, according to a report in Travel Weekly.

Jet2holidays pushed back its restart date to June 24 on Friday after the British government’s Global Travel Taskforce published its report on the restart of travel. The move came as a serious blow to the Mallorcan tourist industry with the island the most affected destination in Spain.

A Tui spokeswoman told Travel Weekly: “we don’t have any plans on pushing back our start date”.