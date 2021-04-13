Mallorca awaits.

13-04-2021ENRIQUE CALVO

Travel giants Tui and easyJet holidays have confirmed they have no plans to push back their restart dates, according to a report in Travel Weekly.

Jet2holidays pushed back its restart date to June 24 on Friday after the British government’s Global Travel Taskforce published its report on the restart of travel. The move came as a serious blow to the Mallorcan tourist industry with the island the most affected destination in Spain.

A Tui spokeswoman told Travel Weekly: “we don’t have any plans on pushing back our start date”.

johnj / Hace about 1 hour

As always it's not their decision,it's the governments.

George / Hace about 3 hours

Well then TUI and EasyJet are clearly lying in hope to receive more bookings to keep them afloat until they inevitably cancel. May the 17th sadly will not see the restoration to Mallorca that they are claiming it will.

