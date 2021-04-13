The leader of the opposition, Biel Company of the Partido Popular, insisted in parliament on Tuesday that more vaccines are needed and proposed that the Balearic government considers buying its own.

Competing destinations such as Greece and Italy, Company said, are more advanced in their vaccination and are transforming their islands into "fortresses for controlling the virus". "Society can no longer put up with more restrictions and more curfew when it should be a case of more vaccines."

Responding to Company, President Armengol argued that 70% of the population will not need to have been vaccinated by June in order to reactivate tourism. She accepted that the delivery of vaccines and the process of vaccination both need to be accelerated, but stated that tourism reactivation will also depend on the health situation in the foreign tourism markets, on the level of vaccination of vulnerable people and on stability within the health service.

Armengol added that maintaining restrictive measures will keep the health situation under control and make it possible to have a tourist season.